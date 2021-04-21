🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 THE SWEET TASTE OF MUSCADINES Pamela Terry Ballantine Books March 16, 2021 304 Pages

GOODREADS SYNOPSIS

Lila Bruce Breedlove never quite felt at home in Wesleyan, Georgia, especially after her father’s untimely demise when she was a child. Both Lila and her brother, Henry, fled north after high school, establishing fulfilling lives of their own. In contrast, their younger sister, Abigail, opted to remain behind to dote on their domineering, larger-than-life mother, Geneva. Yet despite their independence, Lila and Henry know deep down that they’ve never quite reckoned with their upbringing.

When their elderly mother dies suddenly and suspiciously in the muscadine arbor behind the family estate, Lila and Henry return to the town that essentially raised them. But as they uncover more about Geneva’s death, shocking truths are revealed that overturn the family’s history as they know it, sending the pair on an extraordinary journey to chase a truth that will dramatically alter the course of their lives. The Sweet Taste of Muscadines reminds us all that true love never dies.

MY THOUGHTS

For a very brief moment at the start, I didn’t know if I was going to love this one. And then, bam!, just a couple chapters later I was hooked and couldn’t put the book down.

This is lighter, happier fiction, but it also digs into some pretty serious family drama. The main character discovers some old letters that her mother tried to hide before she died, and the letters reveal alllllll kinds of family secrets—the kind that make her question her place in her own family, as well as her relationships with her mother, father, and siblings.

This ended up being a five-star read for me. Not too light, not too heavy. Relatable, believable, insightful, and fun to read. Highly recommended!

FYI, a muscadine is a grape. I had to look that up… 😆

