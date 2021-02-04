🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 MEET YOU IN THE MIDDLE Devon Daniels Berkley February 2, 2021 368 Pages

There’s just one thing standing between liberal Senate staffer Kate Adams and passage of the landmark legislation she’s been fighting for all year: Ben Mackenzie, intimidating gatekeeper for one of DC’s most powerful conservative senators. After Kate and Ben lock horns in a meet-not-so-cute, they vow to take each other down—by any means necessary.

She thinks he’s arrogant. He thinks she’s too quick to judge. (Spoiler alert: they’re both right.) But as their endless game of one-upmanship becomes Kate’s favorite part of the day, she starts to wonder if her feelings for Ben are closer to attraction than animosity…and maybe their sparring is flirting. And when Kate realizes there’s more to Ben than meets the eye, she’s forced her to confront her biggest fear: in her sworn enemy, she may have found her perfect match.

I don’t totally understand the backlash against this book. It’s got like a 2.5 of 5 stars rating on Goodreads, which is pretty bad. Maybe the low rating has to do with the ARCs being released to reviewers during the Trump-Biden election insanity, and, let’s face it, we’re all a bit frosty… But I read this book in one sitting, well after Trump lost the election, and well after his supporters stormed the Capitol. I read it after said supporters began getting arrested for their idiocy, all while Trump began defending himself during his second impeachment trial. So yeah, context is probably everything.

Personally, I found the book entertaining and only marginally annoying at certain parts. Ben and Kate are both likable with solid, believable backstories. I appreciated the quickness of the plot, and I enjoyed seeing where the story ended up.

A couple gripes… Physically, Ben and Kate are both a little too perfect for my liking. Do all our main character need rock hard abs, dreamy eyes, and huge anatomy? I’ve grown so tired of reading about perfect boobs and penises, guys, I can’t even tell you.

I’m also so over—like beyond over—the whole “Girl gets drunk and needs to be rescued by Guy” trope. Is a drunken night fiasco the only way we can move the love relationship along these days? Good grief. I know we can get more creative than this. More importantly, WHO DOES THIS WORK FOR?! I can think of one guy in college who I kinda-liked-I-guess who responded positively to my drunken conduct. And yes, we ended up in bed together. But was that relationship-making material? Uh, no. I don’t know who gets a good result from sloppy drunkenness in reality…but I’d love to hear stories if you have them. 😉

Still, I liked Meet You in the Middle. It was a fun and sweet read, a good escape.

Many thanks to Berkley and Net Galley for the ARC.

