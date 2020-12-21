🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 THIS TIME NEXT YEAR Sophie Cousens GP Putnam’s Sons December 1, 2020 352 Pages

Down-to-earth baker Minnie Cooper knows two things with great certainty: that her New Year’s birthday has always been unlucky, and that it’s all because of Quinn Hamilton, a man she’s never met. Minnie and Quinn were born at the same hospital just after midnight on New Year’s Day thirty years before, and not only did he edge her out by mere minutes to win the cash prize for being the first baby born in London in 1990, but he stole the name she was meant to have, as well. With luck like that, it’s no wonder each of her birthdays has been more of a disaster than the one before.

When Minnie unexpectedly runs into Quinn at a New Year’s party on their mutual thirtieth birthday, she sees only more evidence that fortune has continued to favor him. The handsome, charming business owner truly seems to have it all—including the perfect girlfriend. But if Quinn and Minnie are from different worlds, why do they keep bumping into each other? And why is it that each frustrating interaction somehow seems to leave them both hoping for more?

I’m between 4.5 and 5 stars on this one, so I rounded up.

What a sweet and thoughtful story. I like how author Sophie Cousens slowly and carefully creates a love story between Quinn and Minnie. There are so many special touches in the plot, so many little callbacks to details shared earlier, it really makes the book special.

I especially appreciate the overall message that a relationship should be equal, that no one should have to settle for 70% or “Well, I’m mostly into you.” We all deserve to be with someone who wants to give us our Sonic the Hedgehog invincibility bubble. 😉

At the same time, it was nice to see longer-term relationships portrayed in the story, not as perfect, but as evolving. Relationships are hard work, and sometimes we aren’t in sync with our partners. But it’s still possible to persevere and move beyond conflict, so long as the love is there.

Overall, this is a refreshing, affirming, and comforting read. A perfect book to pick up any time, but especially in December 2020.