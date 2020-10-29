🐞 🐞 🐞 THE WIVES Tarryn Fisher Graydon House December 30, 2019 256 Pages

SYNOPSIS

Thursday is the second of Seth’s three wives. She only sees him one day a week—the rest of the week he spends with Wife #1 and Wife #3. Thursday still can’t quite believe she shares her husband with two other women, but she loves Seth deeply and tells herself that somehow she can make the arrangement work. Things are going okay…until Thursday finds a piece of paper with one of Seth’s wife’s name on it. She can’t help herself and starts googling. Before Thursday knows it, she’s collecting addresses and scheduling “random” run-ins with these other women. It seems harmless at first, but then Thursday discovers that Seth has a dark side and that his relationships with his other wives may be abusive. Should she risk exposing herself to help these women? Or should she keep pretending Seth is the dream lover she’s always assumed he was?

MY THOUGHTS

Well, The Wives was definitely an interesting read, yowza. I didn’t see the ending coming—which, on the one hand, is a good thing. But on the other, I had to do A LOT of mental acrobatics to understand all the connections in those final 50 pages. Still, this was a solid read that kept me turning pages. I may not have loved how everything played out, but I still read this bad boy in a day, which, given my crazy home life circumstances, is saying a lot. Worth reading for sure, but keep an open mind and try not to question too much.

Goodreads | Amazon