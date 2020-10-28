🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 AN ALMOST ZERO WASTE LIFE Megean Weldon Rock Point March 17, 2020 176 Pages

I know we’re all stress buying crap we don’t need right now—or at least I was before I finally told myself to rein it in… So An Almost Zero Waste Life was a timely reminder to first use what I have, and then make more responsible and sustainable choices in the future. The book gives all sorts of tips and tricks for going green in the kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, and bedroom. There are chapters on meal planning, recycling, composting, and more.

Some of the tips are more realistic (for me) than others. Will I be making my own toothpaste? Probably not. But I’ve already switched to non-plastic floss in a glass container and a bamboo toothbrush, so that’s a start.

And I think that’s what I like most about the book—that it emphasizes baby steps and embraces imperfection. This isn’t an all-or-nothing process. It’s about taking whatever small steps you can now to move toward a more earth-friendly lifestyle. There are so many good tips in here that even if they don’t all work for you, there’s no doubt that some will. Definitely worth a read!

Goodreads | Amazon