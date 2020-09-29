🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 THE COMPLETE BOOK OF FERNS Mobee Weinstein Cool Springs Press January 14, 2020 256 Pages

Ferns have always been tough for me. I consider myself pretty skilled in the garden. I have lots of thriving houseplants inside, lots of happy herbs, veggies, and perennials outside. But I will kill an indoor fern every. single. time. Hence my eagerness to read this book…

The Complete Book of Ferns really is the complete book. It is extremely thorough and reads more like a textbook in parts. The author covers the history of the plant (it’s been around for 400 million years, FYI), its evolution, how it exists now, how to take care of ferns (both indoors and out), and some crafts you can do with them. Many gorgeous pictures are included.

When I finished the book, I felt a new reverence for ferns. They really are fantastic plants, and it’s a shame I keep killing them. I also walked away with some troubleshooting tips, and I have a better idea of how to care for them indoors—I think temperature and humidity have been my biggest issues… I probably won’t make any of the crafts. Who am I kidding? I definitely won’t make any of the crafts. But I learned so much from the rest of the book that I will happily keep this text on my shelf and reference it for years to come. If you’re looking for a very deep dive into this fascinating green survivor, this is the book for you.

Many thanks to Cool Springs Press and Amazon Vine for the ARC!

Goodreads | Amazon | The Book Stall