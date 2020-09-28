🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 THE HOME EDIT LIFE Clea Shearer & Joanna Teplin Clarkson Potter September 15, 2020 256 Pages

I started watching The Home Edit on Netflix the other night when I couldn’t sleep. When I heard the hosts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin just released their second book, I was on it.

The Home Edit Life is really similar to the show. Honestly, I don’t know that either one is super practical per se—unless you have gigantic closets and lots of money for clear plastic containers from The Container Store… But the show is still fun to watch, and the book is fun to page through. It’s basically organization porn at its finest: lots of sparsely filled shelves with color-coded knick knacks that couldn’t possibly stay that way if you’re actually living in the space. The fact that there is so much celebrity name-dropping in the book is annoying, but it makes sense. Celebrities are the people who most benefit from having a pretty way to display all the stuff they won’t ever use.

Ultimately, this book is fine for what it is, but I think I’m a bigger fan of the more calm and sustainable approach of Marie Kondo. In contrast, The Home Edit Life (and the show) feel like one last hurrah of excess and consumption before we all get down to the messy but crucial task of living sustainably and, you know, saving our planet.

