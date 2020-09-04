August Recap!

September already, yeesh.

Truthfully, I’m exhausted by remote learning. It’s been an adjustment for my kids. And for me. Our schools are starting out with remote learning for all this year, but all families had to choose whether they wanted to stick with remote learning or go back to school in person in a few weeks. Well, since my husband and I are pretty much convinced that covid rates are going to get bad again in a month or two (the numbers are already headed in that direction…), we chose to stick with remote learning.

Unfortunately, what our district didn’t tell us is that all the experienced teachers are teaching the in-person kids, and the remote learning kids are being taught by new and reassigned teachers. In other words, my kids are being taught math, writing, and science by Spanish teachers, librarians, and Uber drivers—and no, I’m not exaggerating. So what’s been hardest for me in this whole mess is all the fighting I’ve had to do with, well, everyone. I’ve been talking to and emailing our principals, our district superintendent, our teachers, our PTO boards, and, of course, the many disgruntled parents who feel the way I do, just to make sure that our voices are heard and that the remote learning students get treated the same as the in-person students.

On the one hand, it makes me EUPHORIC to see when even a small change is made in response to the many objections from parents. On the other hand, I’ve never been more tired in my life. I feel exhausted on a whole new level. It reminds me of having a newborn, I’m that depleted.

Still. Progress is being made. Routines are being formed. I think we will find our groove soon enough. I’m still on the fence about some of my kids’ teachers, but I’m just trying to take it a day at a time. Breathe in, and breathe out.

As for books, I still managed to read a few, thankfully. This month I read and reviewed six:

I am sending out all the good vibes to my fellow parents. I hope the back-to-school craziness calms down and we all settle in quickly. And for everyone else, wear a mask and be safe out there!