🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 LAST COUPLE STANDING Matthew Norman Ballantine March 17, 2020 288 Pages

SYNOPSIS

Jessica and Mitch are officially the last married couple still together from their core group of friends, and they are feeling unmoored. Worried that their marriage is doomed to fail as well, they take drastic measures to keep it intact. They decide to…wait for it…sleep with other people. They make all sorts of rules, like they can only sleep with non-Facebook friends, and never more than once. They have to be honest and tell the other person when they’ve slept with someone. And when they do, the other person can only ask three questions about the non-affair.

Naturally, these rules are almost immediately broken. (Apparently hot bartenders don’t appreciate sex with stipulations…) Jessica and Mitch may have begun the experiment convinced they would unlock the key to next-level marital bliss, but eventually they find themselves stuck in the same ol’ predictable drama you’d expect when a significant other starts sleeping with someone else. The real question is, will they have what it takes to make amends and come together again?

MY THOUGHTS

I put off reading this book based on a couple meh reviews I read. I worried Last Couple Standing would be cliche and rife with weird, opportunistic midlife-crisis sex. And while, yes, there is a whole lot of Midlife Crisis happening here, there is so much more to the story. Last Couple Standing explores what real commitment looks like, what it means to make the choice to be married. Marriage is hard, and parenthood, yeesh, is so hard. Those two things together will suck the soul right out of you. But these connections also give us direction, meaning, focus, and love.

The most surprising thing to me about this book is that it isn’t heavy or even depressing. In fact, it’s actually really, really funny. I laughed while Jessica and Mitch tried to figure this stuff out. There’s nothing more entertaining than watching a bunch of 40-year olds try to be single again. Lust is hot, but being single is it’s own kind of hard work. Just thinking about swiping right exhausts me. In the end, I fell in love with these characters and all their little quirks. I felt like I understood them and empathized with them. And I can’t even begin to say how much I adored the ending. That final scene in the driveway actually had me laughing out loud. This one gets all the stars from me.

Big thank you to Ballantine and Net Galley for the ARC!

