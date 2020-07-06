🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 GOOD TALK Mira Jacob March 26, 2019 One World 349 Pages

Good Talk is a graphic novel memoir by Mira Jacob, a first generation Indian American. The book was inspired by her popular BuzzFeed article, 37 Difficult Questions From My Mixed-Race Son, where she shares some of the questions her six-year old son asks her about race, Michael Jackson, Michael Brown…and then back to lots more questions about Michael Jackson.

The book is longer than I was expecting, but I read it in less than an hour. I loved Jacob’s stories—about her parents, her marriage, her son, and especially about her experiences growing up brown in a predominantly white neighborhood. Her observations are sharp and honest. She’s funny and smart, vulnerable but strong. I don’t usually enjoy graphic novels, but her illustrations really add something special to the already powerful text, and I was captivated from start to finish. What a unique way to tell a story. I loved it.

