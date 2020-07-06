Good Talk

🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞

GOOD TALK

Mira Jacob

March 26, 2019

One World

349 Pages

Good Talk is a graphic novel memoir by Mira Jacob, a first generation Indian American. The book was inspired by her popular BuzzFeed article, 37 Difficult Questions From My Mixed-Race Son, where she shares some of the questions her six-year old son asks her about race, Michael Jackson, Michael Brown…and then back to lots more questions about Michael Jackson.

The book is longer than I was expecting, but I read it in less than an hour. I loved Jacob’s stories—about her parents, her marriage, her son, and especially about her experiences growing up brown in a predominantly white neighborhood. Her observations are sharp and honest. She’s funny and smart, vulnerable but strong. I don’t usually enjoy graphic novels, but her illustrations really add something special to the already powerful text, and I was captivated from start to finish. What a unique way to tell a story. I loved it.

Goodreads | Amazon | Barnes and Noble

Let's talk about it! Leave a comment below.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s