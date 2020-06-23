🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 A GOOD MARRIAGE Kimberly McCreight Harper May 5, 2020 400 Pages

SYNOPSIS

Lizzie Kitsakis used to be fighting the good fight. Now she’s making big bucks at an elite law firm in order to pay off her husband’s sizable debts. She’s working late one night, when Zach, an old college friend, calls her from prison. He’s been arrested for a murder (he says) he didn’t commit, and would she please help him? The answer, of course, has to be no, right? She’s not a criminal lawyer—and she expects her boss to say the same when she runs the case by him. Shockingly, her boss encourages her to help Zach.

But as Lizzie begins investigating the parents in the posh Brooklyn neighborhood where Zach lives, it doesn’t take her long to realize that she’s in way over her head. She’s discovering more secrets and weird sex fetishes than she ever cared to know about anyone—and all this drama while she is trying to manage her own marital problems at home. She’s determined to find the truth and rid herself of this case, but she’s starting to think she won’t have what it takes to get the job done.

MY THOUGHTS

I’m keeping this review short and sweet.

A Good Marriage was a fun thriller to read, and I don’t usually like thrillers. It took me about 50 pages to really get into the story, but then I was hooked. I was surprised by the ending (though not totally convinced…), and I loved how the whole sex party scene finally played out. (Never thought I’d be saying that in a review.)

An enjoyable read overall for sure. I’d definitely read another book by McCreight.

Find this book on Goodreads, Amazon, and Barnes and Noble.