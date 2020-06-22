White Fragility, Part 1

🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞

WHITE FRAGILITY

Robin Diangelo

Beacon Press

June 26, 2018

154 Pages

Just finishing up White Fragility, and yowza. I’ll be honest, I pretty much hated reading this book. It made me feel bad about myself. I realized I’ve been making a lot of excuses, telling myself that I’m aware and woke, that I understand how hard it must be for black people to experience racism, that I sympathize with THEIR problem. But I’ve been focusing my attention outward when I should have been focusing my attention inward. Because racism isn’t a “black problem.” It’s a white problem—we’ve just grown used to putting the burden on black people to define it, describe it, and tell US how to fix it—even though it’s a problem we’ve created, even though it’s a problem that only we, as guardians of almost all power sources in the United States, can change.

I’ll leave you with some stats that really blew my mind. Non-Hispanic white people make up just over 60% of the US population, and yet…

✖️ the ten richest Americans are 100% white
✖️ US Congress is 90% white
✖️ US governors are 96% white
✖️ the top military advisors are 100% white
✖️ people who decide which tv shows we see are 93% white
✖️ people who decide which books we read are 90% white
✖️ US teachers are 82% white
✖️ full-time college professors are 84% white


All I can say is let’s continue to educate ourselves so we can do better.

Good luck finding this book. It’s backordered everywhere. But here are the links: Amazon, Goodreads, Barnes and Noble.

4 thoughts

    1. It’s so tough taking that hard look at yourself and realizing, despite your good intentions, you’re still screwing up! 😭 I have to keep reminding myself that recognizing my shortcomings is the first and only way to change them. But I’m right there with you. Who wants to realize they are hurting people, ugh….

      Like

      Reply

  2. The first black teacher I had was last fall in my first semester of graduate school, and I was SURPRISED when I walked into the room and saw a black man.

    Talk about white privilege right there.

    Grad school has really helped me deconstruct a lot of my white privilege, but I know I still have a long way to go.

    We definitely need to be turning inward. It’s the only way forward.

    I’m looking forward to reading Part II of this review!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. I know exactly what you mean. My only black professor in college was for an African American literature class. That’s shameful! Even more so because having mostly-white professors never struck me as odd. This latest BLM movement has been so eye-opening for me. I’m with you, I still have a long way to go yeesh.

      Like

      Reply

Let's talk about it! Leave a comment below.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s