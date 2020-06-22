White Fragility, Part 1

🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 WHITE FRAGILITY Robin Diangelo Beacon Press June 26, 2018 154 Pages

Just finishing up White Fragility, and yowza. I’ll be honest, I pretty much hated reading this book. It made me feel bad about myself. I realized I’ve been making a lot of excuses, telling myself that I’m aware and woke, that I understand how hard it must be for black people to experience racism, that I sympathize with THEIR problem. But I’ve been focusing my attention outward when I should have been focusing my attention inward. Because racism isn’t a “black problem.” It’s a white problem—we’ve just grown used to putting the burden on black people to define it, describe it, and tell US how to fix it—even though it’s a problem we’ve created, even though it’s a problem that only we, as guardians of almost all power sources in the United States, can change.

I’ll leave you with some stats that really blew my mind. Non-Hispanic white people make up just over 60% of the US population, and yet…

✖️ the ten richest Americans are 100% white

✖️ US Congress is 90% white

✖️ US governors are 96% white

✖️ the top military advisors are 100% white

✖️ people who decide which tv shows we see are 93% white

✖️ people who decide which books we read are 90% white

✖️ US teachers are 82% white

✖️ full-time college professors are 84% white



All I can say is let’s continue to educate ourselves so we can do better.

