I am so excited to be on the blog tour for I Was Told It Would Get Easier! Thank you Abbi Waxman, Berkley, and NetGalley for the ARC!

Jessica Burnstein is a badass lawyer and single mom to her only daughter, Emily. Jessica knows that she is far from perfect, but she’s proud of her ability to excel at work and provide for herself and her daughter. Emily, typical teenager that she is, is slightly less impressed. Most often, she feels ignored by her mom, always put second. Feminism and all that, sure, but it’s hard to have a parent who never leaves work at work.

So when the mother-daughter duo decide to go on a college tour, their agendas are slightly different. Jessica wants to make up for lost time and enthusiastically reconnect with her daughter, but Emily just wants to get a glimpse into a life away from home—and away from the drama waiting for her back at high school…

I Was Told It Would Get Easier is a really quick, sweet, and funny read. The book alternates between Jessica and Emily’s perspective, and I found both of them to be so likable. I could actually genuinely empathize with each character at the same time, since it was so easy to see their strengths and vulnerabilities along with their weaknesses. It helped that the book was so focused on their inner lives and thoughts. Of course there are plenty of secondary characters—we get to know quite a few entertaining parents and students who are on the tour, as well—but the book’s main focus is on the relationship between Jessica and Emily.

This was all set to be a five-star read for me, but the ending felt rushed and random. I still don’t 100% understand why the story morphs into a mystery whodunnit at the end (though I’m noticing A LOT of authors are incorporating major mystery elements into their general fiction these days: Big Summer, The Lies That Bind, and the list goes on). It felt forced, so I’m taking a star off for that. But I still really enjoyed the book and finished it in less than two days. If you loved The Bookish Life of Nina Hill, you will definitely like this one, too.

Find this book on Goodreads, Amazon, and Barnes and Noble.