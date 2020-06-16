🐞 🐞 🐞 MOTHER DAUGHTER WIDOW WIFE Robin Wasserman Scribner June 23, 2020 288 Pages

SYNOPSIS

A woman, Wendy Doe, is found on a bus, penniless and disoriented, suffering from amnesia. She’s taken to a psychological institute to be examined and studied. The doctor who “treats” her is Benjamin Strauss. His research assistant, Lizzie, also studies Wendy for her research project–we hear from her while she’s working with Wendy, and we hear from her 20 years later. We also hear from Alice, Wendy’s daughter, again 20 years later. Sounds confusing–and, at first, it is–but you get used to it.

MY THOUGHTS

This book may be more for the thriller crowd. It’s a slow-moving, almost lyrical, mystery. Parts had me hooked, but I also felt bored. And confused… I think I understand the overall message that women’s bodies are often not their own, that their lives are not their own. But yikes, what a downer. If you’re in the right mood, the book is okay. Just be prepared for something very dark and depressing.

