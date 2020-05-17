🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 HAPPY AND YOU KNOW IT Laura Hankin Berkley May 19, 2020 384 Pages

SYNOPSIS

A group of young, rich New Yorker mothers are on the Instagram up and up. When the playgroup’s leader starts posting pics of the group to her already popular account, they get pegged as “it” mom influencers. Now they’re getting all kinds of free stuff and all kinds of attention. But it’s hard to keep up the appearance of perfection with unruly babies and dissatisfied spouses at home. It’s only a matter of time before secrets begin to surface and the facade of “having it all” begins to crack.

MY THOUGHTS

If you loved Big Little Lies (and who didn’t?), you’re going to want to read Happy and You Know It. I plowed through the book in a day and loved every word. Sure, I think it helped that this story is almost exactly my life right now: young kids, big PTO personalities, and a whole heap of pressure to measure up and perform. But beyond that, there’s something objectively fascinating about watching a group of perfect, privileged mothers implode so spectacularly. The drama is breathtaking, but there is just enough variety with the characters and their backstories to keep it grounded. What I wasn’t expecting was the fun little mystery component at the end. In short, what a ride. I loved this one start to finish, and already can’t wait for author Laura Hankin’s next book.

Thank you to Berkley and Net Galley for the ARC!

Find this book on Goodreads and Amazon.