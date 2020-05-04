April Recap!

April was good. And bad. I have lots of feelings about lots of things, which, to be honest, I’d rather not talk about. Since I can’t swim while gyms are closed, I’ve taken up running. So my new mantra is “Run and read. Run and read. Run and read.” Whenever I feel blech, I pick up a book or put on my running shoes. Or drink. But I try to do the first two before I give in to the third.

I read some good books this month—lots of 5- and 4-star reviews. Only When It’s Us is going to be one of my favorite books of the year in the modern romance category. Staring Down the Wolf was my only nonfiction pick, and it was fantastic. Sometimes you forget what character looks like in a leader, but this book made me remember how important it is to set my own standards of excellence.

Click on the title below each cover to see my full review. Stay safe out there, and be healthy. 💕

5 STARS

4 STARS

3 STARS