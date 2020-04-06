🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 THE SEA GLASS COTTAGE RaeAnne Thayne Mills and Boon/Harlequin March 17, 2020 384 Pages

I am beyond thrilled to be a part of the book tour for The Sea Glass Cottage! I’m a little late posting because of corona, but I’m so glad I was able to give this book the dedicated attention it deserved.

SYNOPSIS

Olivia Harper is doing…okay. After moving to Seattle a few years ago, she’s now settled into a job and a grown-up relationship. She’s also really begun perfecting her skills as a social media marketing wizard and is slowly picking up clients. For the most part, life is good. But when things get rocky with her fiance and then her mother gets in a serious accident just a few days later, Olivia decides to head back home to Cape Sanctuary to help her mother recover, to reconnect with her childhood best friend, and maybe to try to patch up her relationship with her orphaned niece, 15-year old Caitlin, who is all attitude and then some these days.

What she doesn’t expect is to run into her best friend’s brother, Cooper, who has, in the years since Olivia left, moved back home to be the town’s (very attractive) fire chief. What starts out as a begrudgingly-accepted and obligatory family check-in somehow turns into a healing and transformative experience so intense that it makes Olivia question what’s most important to her—and why she ever left home in the first place.

MY THOUGHTS

Welly golly, I sure did love The Sea Glass Cottage. It has all the warm fuzzies of a modern romance, but with an extra layer of smartness and thoughtfulness that brought these characters to life. I didn’t connect with Olivia at first, but as I got to know her backstory, I understood why she acted the way she did. I sympathized with her and her insecurities, and before long I was rooting for her completely. Her mother, Juliet, gets a lot of face time in this book, too, and she’s so lovable. Watching her try to navigate her recovery…all while fighting romantic feelings for a man she believes to be off limits to her is so endearing. She brings a lot of warmth to the story.

The only character I didn’t love was snotty little Caitlin. Ironically, she and I share a very similar birth story, so I really expected to identify with her. But I just couldn’t get past her unwillingness to communicate except through sarcasm and a near constant stream of insulting barbs slung at her family. I think the main lesson for me there is that I’m clearly not ready for my kids to become teenagers…

Still, I so enjoyed the book. Really fabulous characters, story development, and atmosphere, and I loved the ending. It was everything I wanted it to be. Such a perfect distraction in these crazy times.

Thank you to Mills & Boon (Harlequin) for the ARC!

