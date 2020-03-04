🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞
THINGS IN JARS
Jess Kidd
Atria Books
February 4, 2020
373 Pages
SYNOPSIS
Detective Bridie Devine is used to dealing with otherworldly mysteries. She’s known for solving complex cases that have a (seemingly) supernatural twist. Now she’s been tasked with finding a unique little girl who’s been kidnapped. Rumor has it the girl can read men’s minds and kill them in just one venomous bite. Sure, Detective Devine doesn’t believe in any of that nonsense, but she’s still desperate to find the missing girl before something terrible happens to her. Unfortunately, she’ll have to come face to face with some demons from her own past in the process.
MY THOUGHTS
This isn’t my usual genre, but, wow, what a phenomenal book! The first 20 pages were a little slow, but once the story picked up, I was hooked. There’s a perfect balance of mystery, fantasy, and realistic character development—even for a reader like me who never reads anything with “supernatural” elements. Just goes to show that sometimes breaking out of your routine is just what you need to get yourself out of a reading slump!
Big thanks to Atria Books for the ARC!