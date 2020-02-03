January Recap!

Well, shucks, I’ve been sticking to my plan to read 45 minutes each day and to write reviews one day each week—and it’s paying off! I read and reviewed fourteen books this month. Ten reviews went live in January, and four will post in February. That’s probably one of my best reading months ever, so I feel pretty great about it. The ten books I reviewed this month are below. As always, click on the title below the cover to see my full review.

5 LADYBUGS

The Simple Wild
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
The Dutch House
The God Game
Tweet Cute
Minor Dramas and Other Catastrophes

4 LADYBUGS

You’re Not Listening
And Then We Grew Up
The Moonshiner’s Daughter

3 LADYBUGS

The Dating Charade

I also read Love Her or Lose Her (vomit), Talking to Strangers (did Malcolm Gladwell just quietly exonerate rapists like Brock Turner and Jerry Sandusky?), Undercover Bromance (beyond amazing), and The Second Chance Club (depressing but educational). Look for reviews for all four in the coming weeks.

I hope everyone has a great February!

