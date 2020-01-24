🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO Taylor Jenkins Reid Atria Books June 13, 2017 391 Pages

SYNOPSIS

Columnist Monique Grant is shocked when her boss tells her that famous actress Evelyn Hugo has specifically requested her to write an article about her for their magazine. Monique has no idea what the now 80+-year old actress could want with her, but she doesn’t have to be told twice. When Monique shows up to Evelyn’s luxury apartment, she doesn’t know what to expect—and she certainly doesn’t anticipate Evelyn’s request that Monique write a tell-all book about Evelyn’s life, to be published upon her death. Confused but willing, Monique begins the process of listening to Evelyn tell her story, using her infamous relationships with all seven of her husbands to slowly reveal the more important peaks and valleys of her life, the stuff that no tabloid ever got right. In the end, not only will Monique have one hell of a story to tell, but she may also discover a missing piece of her own story (whether she wants to or not).

MY THOUGHTS

Well, it took me forever to finally read this book, but now I see what all the fuss is about. The story is solid, start to finish. It’s fun, unpredictable, and wildly entertaining. I still can’t believe that a book about a woman with seven husbands can be so authentic and downright believable, but it’s truly both those things. And I loved it, I loved Evelyn. She’s fierce and headstrong and unafraid. Even through the pages, her pull is magnetic, and I was rooting for her from page one. There were some parts that I wish had been explored more deeply, but I don’t even want to get into that criticism too much so as not to spoil the plot for the (very few) people who have yet to read the book. Suffice it to say that I enjoyed The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo immensely and am now completely pumped to (finally) read Daisy Jones and the Six.