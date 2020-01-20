🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 TWEET CUTE Emma Lord Wednesday Books January 21, 2019 368 Pages

I am sooooo excited and honored to be included on the blog tour for this delightful book! Thank you so much to St. Martin’s Press for the opportunity to read and review Tweet Cute before it’s published tomorrow!

SYNOPSIS

Pepper has done everything right. She’s spent all of her high school years foregoing social activities and real friendships so she can be top of the class in just about every subject while also serving as captain of the swim team. Every minute of her day is spoken for with studying and the exact right amount of extra curricular activities. She barely has time to sleep (let alone figure out what she actually wants to DO with her life), but that doesn’t stop her mom from asking Pepper to help with the family’s booming burger business on the side. No one knows it, but Pepper is actually running the company’s very popular and entertaining Twitter account.

Pepper is stressed but managing…that is, until her mom accidentally starts a Twitter war with a local burger restaurant over who makes the best grilled cheese. To make matters worse, the restaurant owner’s twin sons both go to Pepper’s school—and one of them, Jack, happens to be her nemesis at the moment. When Jack finds out that Pepper is behind the tweets, he decides to take over the restaurant’s Twitter account for his parents, and the real games begin. What could possibly go wrong when all is fair in war…and love?

MY THOUGHTS

Oh guys. This is such an adorable book. From start to finish, it moves and marches—forward, onward, always. The story is smart and nuanced, never boring or predictable. I love that Jack and Pepper are fully-formed, believable, sweet, but sometimes flawed, characters. They act and react quickly and in ways that make sense. They’re witty, creative, endearing, loyal, and earnest kids just trying to figure out their place in their own lives (especially in relation to their successful and strong-willed parents). I love that they both come from hard-working, down-to-earth families—families who love them and want what’s best for them, even when they don’t always get it right. There was just so much about this book that resonated with me. I liked these people. I understood them.

I know it’s literally the first month of the year, but I don’t care, I’m calling it. This will be one of my favorite books of 2020. I can’t believe this is author Emma Lord’s first book. I’m already eagerly anticipating the next one.

Thank you to St. Martin’s Press and Wednesday Books for the ARC!

Find Tweet Cute on Goodreads and Amazon.