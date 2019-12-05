November Recap!

Happy December!! It’s cold and gloomy in Chicago, but I’m not hating it this year for some reason. Just enjoying this down time! 🤗 . I read seven books in November, and I feel pretty good about that. I also hit my Goodreads challenge goal for the year (80 books), so I’m happy about that, too. 😁 Here’s what I read: . THE BROMANCE BOOK CLUB • @lyssakayadams ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ . WOULD LIKE TO MEET • ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ . THE CONFESSION CLUB • ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ . THE RIGHT KIND OF CRAZY • ⭐️⭐️⭐️ . THE DESERTER • ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ . A WARNING • ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ . CHRISTMAS IN VERMONT • ⭐️⭐️⭐️ . What was your favorite book this month? Have you hit your Goodreads goal yet? . . . #bookstabuddies📚 #booksharks #bookstagram #bookloversofinstagram #readers #instabook #monthlywrapup #monthinreview #bookworm #readlocal #bookclub #buddyread #allbookedup #readmoretalkless #alwaysreading #bibliophile #booknerd #bookblogger #goodbooks

Happy December!! It’s cold and gloomy in Chicago, but I’m not hating it this year for some reason. Just enjoying this down time! 🤗 . I read seven books in November, and I feel pretty good about that. I also hit my Goodreads challenge goal for the year (80 books), so I’m happy about that, too. 😁 Here’s what I read: . THE BROMANCE BOOK CLUB • @lyssakayadams ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ . WOULD LIKE TO MEET • ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ . THE CONFESSION CLUB • ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ . THE RIGHT KIND OF CRAZY • ⭐️⭐️⭐️ . THE DESERTER • ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ . A WARNING • ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ . CHRISTMAS IN VERMONT • ⭐️⭐️⭐️ . What was your favorite book this month? Have you hit your Goodreads goal yet? . . . #bookstabuddies📚 #booksharks #bookstagram #bookloversofinstagram #readers #instabook #monthlywrapup #monthinreview #bookworm #readlocal #bookclub #buddyread #allbookedup #readmoretalkless #alwaysreading #bibliophile #booknerd #bookblogger #goodbooks