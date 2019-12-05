I can’t believe 2019 is almost at an end! It went by fast, but I’m really looking forward to the new year. I love the feeling of looking back at the past year, evaluating life, making new goals, etc. It always makes me feel really hopeful.
Anyhoo, lots of good reads in November! And a couple duds, too… Click on the title below each cover for my full review.
5 STARS
4 STARS
3 STARS
I also read, but have not yet reviewed, There, There (5 stars), Holly Banks Full of Angst (2 stars), and When Less Becomes More (4 stars).
How did you guys do this month? Any books I should add to my December list?
3 thoughts
I like your mix of fiction and nonfiction – I think it’s good to vary genres! I really want to read There, There in 2020. Did you like it? You had a good Novemeber – this is a reminder to me that I have to get my November recap posted!
I agree with you! It’s nice to have fiction and nonfiction. I was so stressed with life for a while there that I was only reading lighthearted fiction. But I finally feel like I can handle nonfiction now. Did you happen to read Know My Name? It’s written by the woman who was assaulted by Brock Turner when she was blackout drunk. Holy smokes, it’s so good. She is a phenomenal writer!
Hi Lorilin – no I haven’t heard of Know My -. It sounds intense – thanks for the recommendation!
