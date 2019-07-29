A Stranger on the Beach

🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 Michele Campbell St. Martin’s Press July 23, 2019 352 Pages

Caroline is throwing the perfect housewarming party in her perfect new beach house. Though her husband promised to be there to help entertain THEIR friends, he doesn’t show, and Caroline is furious. She’s had one too many (well, maybe four too many) cocktails when someone whispers that her husband is at the party…with another woman. Caroline is mortified, but after a very loud, drunken fight, her husband says he has to leave and he does.

Caroline wakes up the next afternoon hungover and emotionally crushed. She finds solace in the town’s local bar and just happens to make friends with the very cute bartender, Aiden. After more drinking, one thing leads to another, and the two end up in Caroline’s bed. But what starts as a one-night stand, quickly escalates into something more. Aidan sees Caroline as his soulmate, and Caroline…well, Caroline is completely overwhelmed and lost. It eventually becomes clear that at least one of these characters has lost his (or her!) mind, but it’s impossible to know the truth until all the facts are finally, brutally, laid bare.

Well this was a saucy little read! There were so many twists and turns that I didn’t see coming and that kept me on the edge of my seat, flipping pages like a madwoman. I don’t want to say too much and accidentally give something away, but this is a perfect summer mystery that will keep you hooked until the last page. I got through the book in a couple hours because I was desperate to know the ending–and it did not disappoint! A really engaging book all around.

Thank you to St. Martin’s Press for the ARC!

