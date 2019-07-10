The Most Fun We Ever Had (a.k.a. the best book I’ve ever read)

🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 Claire Lombardo Doubleday Books June 25, 2019 532 Pages Goodreads | Amazon

The Sorenson family has been through it lately. Parents David and Marilyn are deeply devoted to each other and have worked hard to raise their four (now adult) daughters with kindness and commitment. But there’s no denying that the girls are each struggling.

Recently-widowed Wendy is a high-functioning alcoholic who uses sex with younger men as a way to cope with her crushing grief. Her younger Irish twin, Violet, is trying very, very hard to make her new role as a stay-at-home-mom appear fulfilling and outwardly #blessed!, but when the son she secretly gave up for adoption fifteen years shows up, she can’t maintain the “perfect” facade any longer. Liza is killing it in her career as a professor, but no one knows that her long-time, live-in boyfriend is deeply depressed and becoming too much for Liza to manage. And young Grace, constantly living under the pressure of keeping up with her sisters, has decided to lie about not getting into law school so she doesn’t have to face her parent’s disappointment.

Through all the ups and downs, David and Marilyn rely on each other and their rock solid relationship to navigate them (and their girls) toward calmer, happier outcomes. But right now, everyone in the family is feeling the strain, and no one is quite sure how (or if) it will all turn out.

Guyyyyyys. Good grief, this is possibly one of the best books I’ve ever read. It’s right up there with Olive Kitteridge. At over 500 pages, it’s a beast. But it flies by. The writing is beautiful, and the characters are so, so well done. When I was finished with the book, I felt like I had lived with the Sorenson family for 30 years. I knew them, understood them, loved them. Even though I’m a stay-at-home mom and can relate to Marilyn’s life perfectly, it’s Wendy who became the superstar by the book’s end, in my mind—which still surprises me, honestly, because she’s also kind of insufferable.

In short, don’t hesitate to read this book. It’s one of the most complete and perfect novels I’ve ever read, no exaggeration. Such an amazing story.

Thank you to Amazon Vine and Doubleday Books for the ARC! I liked this one so much I went out and bought it. 🙂