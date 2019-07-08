Music Monday is a meme created by Drew at The Tattooed Book Geek, though I first found out about it through Mischenko at Read, Rant, & Rock and Roll. I love both of their blogs, so go check them out!

Any diehard fans of Die Hard out there?!

I watch (almost) all of the Die Hard movies obsessively when I’m stressed. All except the second one, which isn’t great. Remember the actress who plays teenage Lucy McClane in Live Free or Die Hard?

Her name is Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and for some reason I was googling her a few weeks ago and discovered that she’s actually a pretty talented singer. She’s never done anything major with it—just a few short videos here and there. But I really love this song and wanted to share it. Enjoy!