June Recap!

Despite the kids being out of school and life being a little hectic with the impending move, I managed to read seven books this month. Nothing too remarkable, but mostly solid reads across the board—although I did love Naturally Tan. Here’s the official list. Click the title below each cover to see my full review:

FIVE STARS

Naturally Tan
Summer Hours
Plant Parenting

FOUR STARS

Her Husband’s Mistake
Ayesha at Last
The Key to Happily Ever After
How We Disappeared

I also read The Bride Test and The Kiss Quotient, without writing comprehensive reviews. I gave both of those five stars on Goodreads. Holy smokes, talk about hot and steamy… Yowza. I finished Dear Haiti, Love Alaine, too, but it was just okay (despite having a kick-ass cover).

I’ve also been busy in the garden, planting like crazy. The carrots, bush beans, snap peas, beets, zucchini, and yellow squash are all growing like whoa. I just harvested the radishes, and they look (and taste) so amazing. #happiness

It’s just nice to be outside, chilling out, feeling the warm sun. It’s great to finally experience SUMMER in Chicago. It’s been a long time coming. Hope everyone has a good July! 😀

One thought

  1. I haven’t had to water once. Since it rains, pretty much everyday…LOLOL Chicago weather…love when it drops 30 degrees in two minutes. Always fun. 🙂 Never boring, that’s for sure. I think my cat is learning to swim.

