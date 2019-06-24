🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 Amy Mason Doan Graydon House June 4, 2019 416 Pages

Rebecca and Eric have been best friends since forever. They’ve been there for each other through it all—from dealing with academic pressure at school to handling family drama at home—and even though financially their situations couldn’t be more different, they’ve always understood each other on a deep level. But at the end of their senior year, Eric hints that he might want something more than a friendship with Rebecca, and things get…weird. When Rebecca doesn’t immediately reciprocate feelings, the two part ways on awkward terms and don’t see each other for years.

In the meantime, Rebecca moves on to different relationships as she tries to figure out what she wants out of her life. One relationship in particular, with an older friend of Eric’s family named Cal, becomes especially serious and puts Rebecca in a tricky position. She assumes Eric doesn’t even want to be her friend anymore, but is she willing to explore her feelings for Cal, knowing it will put her even more on the outs with Eric? And when (well, if) Eric does decide to come back into her life, will she tell him the truth? Or just see how far a few white lies can take her?

Oh my, oh my, how I loved this book. I feel like I keep saying this, but, for realz, Summer Hours is another one of my favorite books of the year. If you liked Normal People by Sally Rooney, you will definitely want to read this one. The relationships between Rebecca and Eric, as well as Rebecca and Cal, are so well-developed. I identified with Rebecca. I empathized with her. I was right there with her, through good decisions and bad—and, honestly, I got it. Been there, done that, boo boo.

I loved how her relationships with both men are fully developed and so fair and balanced. Neither man is vilified; it’s not like one is better than the other. They’re just different. And Rebecca isn’t any better or worse for being with either of them; she’s just exploring different parts of herself and trying to figure out who and what she needs in order to be her best self.

So I give this one all the stars! And author Amy Mason Doan, you’ve got a fan girl for life. I can’t wait to read your next book!

Thank you to Amazon Vine and Graydon House for the ARC!

