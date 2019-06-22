🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 Leslie Halleck Timber Press June 11, 2019 264 Pages

Holy smokes, what a great resource! I’ve spent a lot of time learning about plants and gardening over the past couple years, but I’ll confess that starting plants from cuttings has felt very overwhelming for me! It’s been hard to know where to start. I’m so grateful for a book like Plant Parenting, because it has given me step-by-step instructions for propagating plants.

The book is divided into seven main sections (with some smaller sections thrown in there, too). The sections cover the science behind how plants multiply, tools and materials you’ll need, how to start seeds (including equipment recommendations), water rooting, growing from cuttings, pests to look out for, and how to finally transplant your plants.

This book is so gosh darn cool. I’ll admit that it is a lot of information–and all the equipment can be overwhelming at times. But I decided to start small with leaf and stem cuttings, and it has been working for me! It helps, too, that there are a TON of clear and beautiful pictures that accompany the text, so it’s easy to follow along with author Leslie Halleck as she goes through each step. Overall, a fantastic resource if you are interested in propagating your plants. Highly recommended!

