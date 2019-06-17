Mm-hm, yeah, you read that right. I’m just now posting my May recap and June is halfway over. Sooooo I’ve been busy… We’re in the process of buying a house, and I have been running myself ragged. In a good way, I suppose. It’s exciting, but there’s also lots to do.

I read some good books in May! Definitely some great beach reads. Eight books total, and they are:

My favorites by far were The Scent Keeper and The Farm. I’m still so surprised I didn’t like the latest Christina Lauren (especially when so many other people did), but I’m hoping I’ll connect more with their next book.

I hope everyone is having a nice summer. Of course, in Chicago it still feels like a cold, wet spring. Currently, it’s 55 degrees and drizzling. Blechh. Hopefully it will warm up soon. This is what we all tell ourselves…