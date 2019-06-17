May Recap!

Mm-hm, yeah, you read that right. I’m just now posting my May recap and June is halfway over. Sooooo I’ve been busy… We’re in the process of buying a house, and I have been running myself ragged. In a good way, I suppose. It’s exciting, but there’s also lots to do.

I read some good books in May! Definitely some great beach reads. Eight books total, and they are:

The Unhoneymooners
🐞🐞🐞
The Scent Keeper
🐞🐞🐞🐞🐞
The Farm
🐞🐞🐞🐞🐞
Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors
🐞🐞🐞🐞
Red, White, and Royal Blue
🐞🐞🐞🐞
Drawing Home
🐞🐞🐞🐞
The Seduction Expert
🐞
Nature Play at Home
🐞🐞🐞🐞🐞

My favorites by far were The Scent Keeper and The Farm. I’m still so surprised I didn’t like the latest Christina Lauren (especially when so many other people did), but I’m hoping I’ll connect more with their next book.

I hope everyone is having a nice summer. Of course, in Chicago it still feels like a cold, wet spring. Currently, it’s 55 degrees and drizzling. Blechh. Hopefully it will warm up soon. This is what we all tell ourselves…

Let's talk about it! Leave a comment below.

