The Key to Happily Ever After

🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 Tif Marcelo Gallery Books May 14, 2019 320 Pages Goodreads | Amazon

SYNOPSIS

Mari, Jane, and Pearl de la Rosa have just taken over their parents successful wedding planning business. Technically, the three sisters are equal partners, but everyone knows that uber-controlling Mari is in charge of day-to-day business, Jane is in charge of the numbers, and Pearl is mostly in charge of social media (though Mari always keeps her on a tight leash…).

The sisters feel honored to take over the family business, but each is secretly wishing for a little more freedom to grow beyond their worn out family roles. Mari is desperate to escape her past and to reassure her family once and for all that she is responsible and competent. Jane just wants to be a good parent to her son while helping her huge extended family get along. And Pearl needs everyone to see that she isn’t a baby anymore, that she has legitimately good ideas and wants to contribute in her own right, without constantly being supervised and scrutinized. The question is, can these three very different women come together to keep their parents business afloat, while also moving forward with their own personal goals (and maybe a little romance…), too. Only time will tell.

MY REVIEW

This book is a mix between the movies The Wedding Planner and My Big Fat Greek Wedding. I love the premise of three sisters running a wedding planning business. Already you know there is going to be so much entertaining client (and family) drama—and, spoiler alert, there is. But the real strength of the book is in its three main characters. The relationship dynamic between the sisters is so familiar and believable. They are very different from each other, but it’s easy to empathize with all of them. It helped, too, that their love interests softened them, made them feel more approachable and relatable. I truly was rooting for all three women to come together and make this business happen, and I enjoyed following them along their journey. This won’t be the deepest book you’ll read this summer, but it’s perfect if you’re looking for something on the lighter side.

Big thank you to Net Galley and Gallery Books for the ARC!