🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 Jamie Brenner Little, Brown, and Company May 7, 2019 368 Pages Goodreads | Amazon

SYNOPSIS

Emma Mapson is a single mother, struggling to get by working as a manager of the iconic American Hotel in Sag Harbor. She doesn’t have much time for her teenage daughter, Penny, but she does what she can to be a good parent. Unfortunately, Penny is really struggling, especially since her friend—the famous artist, Henry Wyatt—had a heart attack and died on his favorite bar stool in the hotel. Now Penny is spiraling, partying, and generally acting obstinate, just as the busy summer season is beginning.

Emma is already overwhelmed by it all. So when a lawyer shows up and tells her that Penny just inherited the late Wyatt’s local, lake-side mansion, she doesn’t know what to think. Of course, Penny is overjoyed at the thought of getting a fresh start in the new house—and, for a second, Emma is, too—but Emma is suspicious of Wyatt’s intentions. To make matters worse, Wyatt’s long-time friend and former manager, Bea Winstead, is less than thrilled that his estate is passing into the hands of child, let alone a child she’s never heard of. Now, the three of them (well, four, if you count Bea’s handsome handyman assistant) have to figure out a way to coexist in the wake of Wyatt’s passing.

MY REVIEW

This ended up being a nice, easy read. It’s not complete fluff—in fact, I was surprised by some of the more serious issues in here, like one character’s intense OCD—but this was still an easily digestible story with engaging (albeit somewhat cliche) characters and an interesting plot. I liked how the story wrapped up, too. Even though I could see the endpoint from a mile away, I was still surprised by how it got there.

My only complaint is that Emma’s tendency to catastrophize and freak out got annoying quick. I also wish Henry had been a bigger part of the story. Otherwise, though, I enjoyed Drawing Home, overall. If you’re looking for something light to read on the plane, this one’s for you.

Big thank you to Amazon Vine and Little, Brown, & Company for the ARC!