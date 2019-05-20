Music Monday: Kacey Musgraves

Hi. My name is Lorilin, and *gulp* sometimes I like country music.

It’s surprises me that I can say that honestly. Growing up in my not-so-stellar, uber-religious family, we never listened to music. The few times we did, it had to be Christian or maybe country. So I have some very negative associations with both types of music even to this day.

I don’t seek country out, but every once in a while Tidal surprises me with a random track that makes me forget that I’m a bundle of reactions, and I just, you know, listen and take it in. (For the record, I will never again voluntarily listen to Christian music. I’m convinced that they play Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith songs while torturing terrorists at Guantanamo.)

So here is one of the new-to-me songs that I kinda like from (apparently) uber-popular country singer Kacey Musgraves.

Happy Monday, y’all!