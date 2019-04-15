Music Monday: Andrew Bird

I first found out about Music Monday from Mischenko at Read, Rant, & Rock and Roll. But the original gangsta creator is Drew at The Tattooed Book Geek. Go check out their bookishly entertaining blogs, because they’re both great!

I only recently discovered Andrew Bird, but I love this guy. He actually graduated from Northwestern in the 90s with a degree in violin performance, and he’s released something like 15 studio albums since then. He’s got a chill, folky vibe and tends to incorporate his violin skills in his songs, which I love.

Cracking Codes is one of my recent favorites from him, but he’s put out a lot of good stuff. He’ll be playing in Chicago in a few months, and I’m really looking forward to seeing him live. Check him out!