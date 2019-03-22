Flower Friday

What a FUN book from @calebroehrig 💕💕 I loved it start to finish. So much latex, so little time. 🔥🔥🔥 . . Margo Manning is a teenage socialite who acts like Lindsay Lohan by day and James Bond by night. To most people she’s just another useless spoiled and entitled rich kid. But what only a select few know is that Margo is also a thief—and a damn good one. When her father dies unexpectedly under suspicious circumstances AND one of her con jobs goes terribly wrong (landing her on the ish-list of a notorious mob boss), even Margo starts to feel the heat. She and her team of drag queens have to figure out how to take down her father’s murderer and get the mob boss off their backs, all without getting caught or blowing their cover. If you can’t already guess, much latex will be required. This book is ridiculous. The premise that a bunch of mostly gay acrobatic teenagers go around like Ocean’s Eleven robbing museums and mansions without getting caught is insane. But I’ll tell you what, I loved this book! It is so fun and “out there.” It’s not anything like what I typically read, and while I wish the writing were a little tighter (I could have done with about 50% fewer adjectives and metaphors…), I still loved being swept along on this journey with Mallory and her friends. A must read! #bookblogger #bookstagram #booknerd #fiction #fiewelandfriends #reader #readingmakesmehappy #deathprefersblondes