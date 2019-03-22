Flower Friday

The Orchid Show at Chicago Botanic Garden is almost over. Did anyone get a chance to see it? I like how they switched up the flower arrangements this year, though it did seem like there were fewer plants overall. ??? Dunno, but it was beautiful, nonetheless.
On a side note, did you know that orchids are a sign of virility in men? And apparently some people also believe that if a woman eats orchid flowers, she is more likely to get pregnant with a son. So there’s that.
Anyhoo, here are some of my favorite lovelies from the show.
Why not throw in some cute succulents for good measure. 🤗
Spring is almost here, y’all!!! Hope everyone is enjoying these warmer days. 😃
Such beautiful flowers! Did you know that the famous fictional detective, Nero Wolfe, had a whole floor of his house given over to being an orchid nursery? That’s your useless fact for the day… 😉
These are so beautiful!!💕
Beautiful! I didn’t know that about orchids. Interesting! Thanks for sharing, Lorilin. ❤ Happy spring is here, or sprinter at least. 😂
Sprinter, ha I love it. 😆 It’s definitely warmer… We’re almost there! 🌱☀️
