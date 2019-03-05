February Recap!

Yep, just waiting for spring to come. We’re so close. It may be 5 degrees out this morning, but I’ve been waking up to birds singing, so I know there’s hope. I’ve even seen some bulbs coming up—which is weird, right? It’s still a little too soon for that. But I just finished all our winter shrub pruning, so now I’m ready. Come on, spring, let’s make it happen!

Luckily, there have been some pretty great books to keep me occupied while we’re trapped inside. Click on the title below each book cover to see my full review.

🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞

Eight Dates
Shrubs
Pruning Simplified

🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞

Death Prefers Blondes
The Lost Girls of Paris

🐞 🐞 🐞

Good Riddance

🐞 🐞

The Proven Winners Garden Book

Hope everyone is staying warm. Happy reading!

4 thoughts

  2. Never ending winter. Really. I wanted to unwrap my patio umbrella today, just to tell winter to get lost. So sick of it. I also heard a couple of birds and wish they would have stayed away a few weeks longer. The puppy is adorable and I’m looking forward to your review on THE LOST GIRLS OF PARIS AND DEATH PREFERS BLONDES.

    1. Good grief, it’s been such a brutal winter. I’m over it! I’ve already been over my planting plan for spring like a million times because I can’t wait for warmer temps. 😅 Just a few more weeks… Hope you have a good March, too, Mischenko! 😄

