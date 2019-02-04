January Recap!

I still can’t believe the weather in Chicago. Just a couple days ago it was down to -20F degrees (with a “feels like” temp of -40F). School was cancelled, and I, a native Californian, was sure we were all going to die.

But apparently not. There was never even a blip in utility services. Brava, City of Chicago, brava. You have my respect.

I’ve been busy reading this month, but you’d only really know that if you follow me on Goodreads. Most of the books will be published in coming months, so my (blog) reviews will be, too.

I only posted two reviews this month:

🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 Success Habits is a collection of radio addresses presented by the author of the uber-popular financial book, Think and Grow Rich. Napoleon Hill was probably a bit of a con-artist in his day, but he still made some interesting points about personal finance. I like how he emphasizes the power of hard work and perseverance in creating a successful life.

🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 Fixie Farr is the dependable and responsible child who has to manage her family’s store after her mom has a health scare. Keeping her freeloading sister and get-rich-quick-scheming brother in check is hard enough. But now that her long-time crush has come back into the picture, saving the family business will be even more complicated. This is a cute and mindless read.

I’m counting down the days until spring. I have all my precious seeds just waiting in their packets, ready to be planted. Sigh, I can’t wait.

Until next time, happy reading. 🤗