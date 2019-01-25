Well, kind of Flower Friday! I haven’t been taking as many plant pictures lately, since it’s so cold outside. (This is what Chicago looks like right now… And yes, my dog loves to eat snow.)

But that doesn’t mean I don’t have a thriving indoor jungle! I think I have about, oh, 40+ houseplants at this point. It’s always a little tricky moving them all inside in the winter, but now I can’t imagine them not being inside. They make the house feel so cozy.

At any rate, here are some of my favorite plant babies. Hope everyone is staying warm out there!