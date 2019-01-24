🐞 🐞 🐞 🐞 SOPHIE KINSELLA Dial Press February 5, 2019 448 Pages Goodreads | Amazon

Fixie Farr has had to be the dependable, responsible child since her dad died. She’s only in her late twenties, but already she’s in charge of taking care of her family’s small business and supporting her mom. Technically, her mom remains sole manager of the shop and, thankfully, is still able to keep Fixie’s get-rich-quick-scheming brother and self-absorbed sister in check. But only barely. And when Fixie’s mom has a minor health scare and decides to head off to Europe for some R and R, Fixie is left to keep everything (and everyone) afloat.

To make matters worse, Fixie’s old crush, Ryan, just got back in town. And though Fixie knows he’s no good for her and questions his intentions, she can’t help but wonder if this is her chance to finally fall in love with her dream guy.

I Owe You One has a nice setup and an interesting, varied cast of characters. The story is predictable, but it’s still entertaining and fun. It was tough following Fixie along at first, because even though she is clearly competent and smart, she is SO nervous and submissive. Her outrageous siblings walk all over her time and time again, to the point that it becomes unbelievable and even annoying. Of course Fixie finds her confidence in the end, and those scenes, admittedly, are really fun to read. But getting there (through all 400+ pages) can be a bit of a slog.

Still, I enjoyed this book. It held my interest and kept my brain occupied. It was a nice distraction, even if it wasn’t my favorite.

Big thank you to Amazon Vine and Dial Press for the ARC!