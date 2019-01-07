As I wrote in one of my recent monthly recaps, I failed abysmally at completing my 2018 TBR Pile Challenge. Like, real bad. I gave myself twelve measly books to read—all books that I had already purchased, that were sitting on my shelves just begging to be read—and I think I read three, yikes.
And yet, here I am again. Setting myself up for failure and disappointment. Or maybe not. Hopefully not. We’ll see. Since I’ve already told myself that this year I’m going to focus on reading the books I genuinely want to read, and not necessarily whatever is new, I am feeling slightly more confident that I can actually complete this challenge this year. Plus, instead of telling myself to read one TBR Pile book a month (twelve for the year), I’m going to set my goal at reading six. I CAN DO THIS!
I’ve gone through my bookshelves and have recorded every single book that I own but have not read. Here is that list, and, no, I’m not proud.
MEMOIR
As I typed this list, I realized that my husband likes to buy me memoirs, which is thoughtful. Unfortunately, I have a tendency to not read them because if I have to read about one more person’s depressing experiences I’m going to have no option but to suicide myself. Query: does anyone have a happy life?
- Becoming by Michelle Obama
- Pretty Mess by Erika Jayne
- Food and the City edited by Ina Yalof
- Notorious RBG by Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnk
- What Happened by Hillary Clinton
- Scrappy Little Nobody by Anna Kendrick
- A Life in Parts by Bryan Cranston
- Fear by Bob Woodward
- One Day It’ll All Make Sense by Common
- The Book of Leon by Leon Black
- Make Trouble by Cecile Richards
FICTION
Not as many to choose from here (and all are recently purchased), because I plow through stories like whoa and usually get them for free anyway. I only buy fiction when I really love the book and want to support the author—or when my impulse control for spending is weak…
- Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
- News of the World by Paulette Jiles
- Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami
- You Think It I’ll Say It by Curtus Sittenfeld
- There There by Tommy Orange
GARDENING
I get myself into trouble with this category. Most of my gardening books are for reference, but I have way too many coffee-table-style books, too. Technically, I’ve read all of them, but does one need six different gorgeous books on succulents, I wonder? 🤔
- The Know Maintenance Perennial Garden by Roy Diblik
- The Illustrated Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben
- Midwest Home Landscaping by Roger Holmes and Rita Buchanan
- Pruning Made Easy by Lewis Hill
- Pruning and Training by The American Horticultural Society
MISCELLANEOUS
Wellness, relationships, self-defense, meditation, parenting, science, and home decorating. This last category is an eclectic mix.
- The Art of People by Dave Kerpen
- The Inspired Room by Melissa Michaels
- Presence by Amy Cuddy
- Design Mom by Gabrielle Blair
- Peace Is Every Step by Thich Nhat Hanh
- Meditations and Mindfulness by Andy Puddicombe
- The Asshole Survival Guide by Robert Sutton
- 100 Deadly Skills by Clint Emerson
- Dare to Lead by Brene Brown
- Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil de Grasse Tyson
- Raising an Emotionally Intelligent Child by John Gottman
- Brain Lock by Jeffrey Schwartz
That makes 33 books for me to choose from! Surely I can manage to read six of them this year, right? I mean, right? Wish me luck. And I’m curious to know if anyone has suggestions for which books to start with first. It’d be nice to begin with a success. It keeps the motivation levels high. 😀
4 thoughts
Good luck! I’m sure you can manage! My TBR, on the other hand…. might take a bit longer! https://acatabookandacupoftea.wordpress.com/tbr/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha, gulp I think you’re right. Good luck with that list! 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahaha – your comment about miserable memoirs made me laugh out loud! That’s exactly why I avoid memoirs… too, too depressing! Maybe Michelle’s will be more uplifting…? 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s what I’m hoping! Please universe 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 1 person