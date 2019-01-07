As I wrote in one of my recent monthly recaps, I failed abysmally at completing my 2018 TBR Pile Challenge. Like, real bad. I gave myself twelve measly books to read—all books that I had already purchased, that were sitting on my shelves just begging to be read—and I think I read three, yikes.

And yet, here I am again. Setting myself up for failure and disappointment. Or maybe not. Hopefully not. We’ll see. Since I’ve already told myself that this year I’m going to focus on reading the books I genuinely want to read, and not necessarily whatever is new, I am feeling slightly more confident that I can actually complete this challenge this year. Plus, instead of telling myself to read one TBR Pile book a month (twelve for the year), I’m going to set my goal at reading six. I CAN DO THIS!

I’ve gone through my bookshelves and have recorded every single book that I own but have not read. Here is that list, and, no, I’m not proud.

MEMOIR

As I typed this list, I realized that my husband likes to buy me memoirs, which is thoughtful. Unfortunately, I have a tendency to not read them because if I have to read about one more person’s depressing experiences I’m going to have no option but to suicide myself. Query: does anyone have a happy life?

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Pretty Mess by Erika Jayne

Food and the City edited by Ina Yalof

Notorious RBG by Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnk

What Happened by Hillary Clinton

Scrappy Little Nobody by Anna Kendrick

A Life in Parts by Bryan Cranston

Fear by Bob Woodward

One Day It’ll All Make Sense by Common

The Book of Leon by Leon Black

Make Trouble by Cecile Richards

FICTION

Not as many to choose from here (and all are recently purchased), because I plow through stories like whoa and usually get them for free anyway. I only buy fiction when I really love the book and want to support the author—or when my impulse control for spending is weak…

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

News of the World by Paulette Jiles

Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

You Think It I’ll Say It by Curtus Sittenfeld

There There by Tommy Orange



GARDENING

I get myself into trouble with this category. Most of my gardening books are for reference, but I have way too many coffee-table-style books, too. Technically, I’ve read all of them, but does one need six different gorgeous books on succulents, I wonder? 🤔

The Know Maintenance Perennial Garden by Roy Diblik

The Illustrated Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben

Midwest Home Landscaping by Roger Holmes and Rita Buchanan

Pruning Made Easy by Lewis Hill

Pruning and Training by The American Horticultural Society



MISCELLANEOUS

Wellness, relationships, self-defense, meditation, parenting, science, and home decorating. This last category is an eclectic mix.

The Art of People by Dave Kerpen

The Inspired Room by Melissa Michaels

Presence by Amy Cuddy

Design Mom by Gabrielle Blair

Peace Is Every Step by Thich Nhat Hanh

Meditations and Mindfulness by Andy Puddicombe

The Asshole Survival Guide by Robert Sutton

100 Deadly Skills by Clint Emerson

Dare to Lead by Brene Brown

Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil de Grasse Tyson

Raising an Emotionally Intelligent Child by John Gottman

Brain Lock by Jeffrey Schwartz

That makes 33 books for me to choose from! Surely I can manage to read six of them this year, right? I mean, right? Wish me luck. And I’m curious to know if anyone has suggestions for which books to start with first. It’d be nice to begin with a success. It keeps the motivation levels high. 😀