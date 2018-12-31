The Bloated Belly Whisperer (★★★★★)

TAMARA DUKER FREUMAN St. Martin’s Press December 24, 2018 336 Pages Goodreads | Amazon

Nutritionist Tamara Freuman didn’t begin her career thinking she would become the “bloat whisperer,” but over her many years of working with patients, she began to notice certain commonly-reported symptoms and complaints that went beyond usual mild reflux or gassiness. In this book, she gives the eight most common disorders that cause bloat, along with guidelines for how to treat them. She starts the book with a short quiz that narrows down the possibilities of diagnosis. Once you take the quiz, you can read the book straight through, or just read the chapter or chapters that apply to you, which is what I did. Each chapter gives an overview of causes, what each disorder feels like, as well as what you can do to fix the issue.

She also devotes a whole chapter at the end to low-FODMAP diet choices that can help decrease discomfort overall. (FODMAP is an acronym for four hard-to-pronounce molecules found in food that many people have trouble digesting.)

I think we’ve all experienced some belly bloat at one point or another. The trouble comes when it persists—and it’s not always easy to know what to do about it. But this book is honest-to-God amazing at helping to diagnose and solve the most common bloat problems. Plus the info is presented using clear language in an easy-to-follow format with just enough humor to make reading about gas and poop not weird, maybe even a little fun. What a surprisingly fascinating read.

