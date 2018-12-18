The Best of America’s Test Kitchen (★★★★☆)

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN October 2, 2018 328 Pages Goodreads | Amazon | BN

This cookbook looked very basic to me at first, but as I started really diving into it and cooking the recipes, I began to like it more and more.

The book is divided into ten sections:

Starters and Salads Soups and Stews (lots of good soup options) Vegetables and Sides (real basic…and so many Brussels sprouts, bleh) Pasta, Pizza, Sandwiches, and More Meat Poultry and Seafood (some slightly more ethnic recipes) Breakfast, Brunch, and Breads Desserts (includes the best lemon bars you’ve ever had in your life, btw) Resources (cooking tips, favorite brands of some ingredients and products) Conversions and Equivalents

Some of the sections appeal to me more than others. The Vegetables and Sides are blah, very basic and not exciting. I love Soups and Stews, Desserts, and Meats. There are SO many good recipes in the Meats section: Chinese Sticky Ribs, Short Ribs, and Pork Pies. I also appreciate all the great tips for cooking and choosing good cuts of meat peppered throughout the section.

The big Resources section at the back is surprisingly helpful. It obviously doesn’t talk about every possible ingredient or product, but it covers some good stuff like the seven best jarred pasta sauces, the best blenders (choices in high-, mid-, and lower-price ranges), and their favorite kitchen tongs. I love the cooking tips, too—storing knives in travel toothpaste holders when you’re on the go is genius!

It took me some time to warm up to this cookbook, but I do like it. You are going to find all of these recipes in other ATK books, but it’s still a great starter cookbook. I’m really happy with it.

