Top Ten Books of 2018!

We still have a couple weeks left in December, but I figure now is a good time to list my favorite books of 2018. According to my end-of-year report from Goodreads, I read 107 books this year for a total of more than 30,200 pages! Crazy pants.

When I go back through the list and look at what I read this year, a few things stand out to me:

I read a surprising amount of nonfiction. That’s mostly because I read a lot of gardening books, but there’s a bunch of business, personal development, and memoir thrown in there, too. Even though half the books I read in 2018 were fiction, I didn’t LOVE a lot of them. The vast majority of my ratings are four stars or below. I enjoyed a lot more fluffy fiction than serious fiction this year. Am I getting dumber as I get older? Or, as life gets more stressful, am I just looking for an escape more often, hmmmm…..

So, without further ado, here are my favorite books of the year! Click on the title below each book cover to see my full review.

Fluffy Fiction

My Favorite Half-Night Stand Millie Morris and her four best guy friends decide to join a dating app so they all can have dates for an upcoming university function. But then Millie and her very, very best guy friend sleep together, and things get delightfully weird.

My Lady’s Choosing My Lady’s Choosing is a well-written, bodice-busting, interactive romance novel. What else is there to know? Read it. Immediately.

When Life Gives You Lululemons Emily Charlton, the beloved, and fabulously bitchy, character from The Devil Wears Prada, is back as a publicity manager to the stars. Along with her best friend and former hot shot lawyer, Miriam, the two women help a senator’s wife who has been wrongly accused of a crime.

Slightly More Serious Fiction

My Ex-Life David and Julie’s brief marriage ended when Julie caught David cheating on her…with their neighbor’s husband. Many years later, both of them are going through a rough patch and happen to reconnect. In the midst of much drama, they are able to be there for each other and have some fun along the way.

Cookbooks

Breakfast An unconventional and fun collection of recipes with some phenomenal food essays thrown in. From the editors of Extra Crispy, a site devoted to all things breakfast.

Memoir

A Higher Loyalty James Comey talks about his experience working as Director of the FBI, interacting with and then ultimately getting fired by Trump, and the valuable lessons he’s learned in the process.

Gardening

Ground Rules Author Kate Frey gives 100 of the most important lessons she’s learned after working many years as a gardener. From design to soil to insects, her advice is simple, practical, and helpful. A great book for beginners.

House Plants I never officially reviewed this book, but I love it. The gorgeous photos and accompanying care instructions for each plant are invaluable. This is a great book to have on hand when you are choosing, growing, and caring for your plants.

How to Prune Trees & Shrubs Never officially reviewed this one either, but I’ve referenced it in my gardening life about a billion times. It covers general pruning guidelines, including the tools you need, as well as plant-by-plant guidance. All in a little book that can easily be tucked away in your bag.

Business

The Dichotomy of Leadership This is the follow-up to Willink and Babin’s wildly popular first book, Extreme Ownership. Both men are former Navy Seals and now run a leadership consulting firm. The book gives solutions to common problems that leaders face, with special emphasis placed on finding balance.

So there you have it! My TOP TEN of 2019. Have you read these books? Do you even want to? Any favorite titles that I missed?

I’m looking forward to another great year of reading in 2019, and I’m wishing the same for all book lovers everywhere! Hope everyone has a happy new year!