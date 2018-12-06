November Recap!

Since it’s been snowing like crazy in Chicago, I have a lot more downtime at home to read. It’s nice. I feel like I’m getting back into the swing of things. 

I read six books in November:

The Real Simple Method to Organizing Every Room
And the Whole Mountain Burned
Ground Rules
Cozy Minimalist Home
How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings
Breakfast

I really liked all of them, so that feels like a win.

In other news, as I’ve been going through old posts, just looking to see what I did this year and what books I especially liked, I noticed that I COMPLETELY dropped the ball on my 2018 TBR Pile Challenge, eek.

TBR Pile Challenge

My goal was to read one book off my TBR shelf in each month of 2018. Well, I read only two books, ahem. So that was a dismal failure. I don’t know if I’ll be repeating that challenge in 2019… But I definitely will be posting my favorite books of 2018 soon! At least there’s that.

I hope everyone has a good December. I plan on doing a whole lot of swimming (indoors, obvz), reading, resting, cooking, eating, and just general chilling. Maybe a little of this, too:

Happy holidays!

