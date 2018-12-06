November Recap!

Since it’s been snowing like crazy in Chicago, I have a lot more downtime at home to read. It’s nice. I feel like I’m getting back into the swing of things.

I read six books in November:

I really liked all of them, so that feels like a win.

In other news, as I’ve been going through old posts, just looking to see what I did this year and what books I especially liked, I noticed that I COMPLETELY dropped the ball on my 2018 TBR Pile Challenge, eek.

My goal was to read one book off my TBR shelf in each month of 2018. Well, I read only two books, ahem. So that was a dismal failure. I don’t know if I’ll be repeating that challenge in 2019… But I definitely will be posting my favorite books of 2018 soon! At least there’s that.

I hope everyone has a good December. I plan on doing a whole lot of swimming (indoors, obvz), reading, resting, cooking, eating, and just general chilling. Maybe a little of this, too:

Happy holidays!