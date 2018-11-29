The Editors of Extra Crispy Oxmoor House October 23, 2018 256 Pages Goodreads | Amazon | BN

Breakfast is an unconventional and fun cookbook created by the editors of Extra Crispy, a website devoted entirely to all things breakfast. Amazingly, the tasty recipes in here are only the second best thing about the cookbook. The most special thing about it are the essays peppered throughout. These are short, easily-digestible stories that are positive, heartfelt, and even laugh-out-loud funny. I’ve read every single one and have loved them all.

The book is divided into six sections:

Building Blocks of Breakfast—how to poach an egg, make bacon for a crowd, and dazzle your friends with an elevated French toast Coffee, Booze, and Other Life-Enhancing Drinks—the best coffee to buy at the grocery store, how to make your own slurpees, and a no-fail La Croix hangover cure Regional Meats—headcheese, scrapple, and boudin, oh my Baking for the Easily Intimidated—common baking substitutions; the best brioche of your life; strudels, biscuits, scones, rolls, buns, and more Advanced Breakfast Studies—how to make more difficult breakfast dishes like baked tamagoyaki (Japanese omelets), breakfast ratatouille, and fruit curd Frankenfoods and Mash-ups—how to make mostly disgusting-sounding breakfast combinations, like cereal popsicles and Doritos quiche (though, to be fair, I haven’t tried any of them yet…)

When I picked up this book, I expected to find a bunch of boring ol’ breakfast recipes, but it really is so much more. I love the look of the book—all the big, bold fonts and quirky illustrations. The essays are entertaining and perfectly done. I also appreciate the many little side notes that offer cooking advice and product recommendations. (Kerrygold butter for the win, y’all!) Most importantly, the recipe selection in here is diverse, interesting, and genuinely delicious. What an enjoyable cookbook overall. I can already think of a couple people who I’ll be giving it to for Christmas.

Big thank you to Amazon Vine and the Editors of Extra Crispy for the Advanced Reader Copy!