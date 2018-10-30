Jasmine Guillory • Berkley Books • October 30, 2018 • 336 Pages

Nikole Paterson doesn’t expect her boyfriend to propose to her at a Dodgers game after only six months of great-sex-but-nothing-more dating. But propose he does—and in front of millions of people who are all horrified when Nik turns him down. After her (now ex) boyfriend storms off in a rage, Nik is left alone at her seat, overwhelmed, embarrassed, and completely unprepared to handle the camera crew that shoves a camera in her face and starts asking questions.

Luckily, a few rows back, Carlos Ibarra and his sister, Angela, decide to come to Nik’s rescue, creating a diversion that allows them all to get out of the stadium. Nik is grateful for the help…and surprised to find herself drawn to Carlos. She’s obviously not ready for a new relationship right after such an awkward and very public break up, but the two make plans to meet up anyway. Day drinks turns into…something more, and eventually Nik finds herself joyfully pouring herself into a rebound relationship with Carlos. But as things get more serious between them, Nik can’t help but wonder if their fling could be something more.

Despite the unique and clever opening scene at the Dodgers game, The Proposal gets off to a slow start. The first 100 pages should have been edited way down. As it is, there is a lot of banter between Nik and her friends that I think I was supposed to find HILARIOUS! but just didn’t. The story picks up, though, when Nik and Carlos’s backstories are revealed and they become more well-developed, whole characters. Their first hook up feels a little forced, but, after that, the book becomes a lot more interesting.

One thing The Proposal really has going for it is its diversity of characters. I read a lot of books, and it’s common to see basically one ethnicity featured. But this book has a little bit of everything, and, as a California native, I can say it perfectly captures the feeling of living in that area.

I still wish the book were about 100 pages shorter, but if you’re looking for a light and youthful read, this one’s worth checking out.

