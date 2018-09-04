Christina Lauren * Gallery Books * September 4, 2018 * 320 Pages

Goodreads | Amazon | BN

Josh Im is cool, calm, and collected. Hazel Bradford is zany, erratic, and fun (if you like ’em wild). The two meet in college where it becomes abundantly clear that, despite Hazel’s immediate attraction to Josh the Adonis, they are simply incompatible. Fast forward a decade, and they run into each other again at the house of Josh’s sister, who happens to also be Hazel’s new best friend. They begin building a friendship and over time discover they’re more compatible than they originally thought.

This book is basically When Harry Met Sally but with hotter sex. It’s totally predictable and the ending was a little lazy, but holy smokes it was fun to read. Hazel is your typical manic-pixie-dream-girl, and Josh is the reserved-and-withholding-but-secretly-wounded stony soul who just needs the “right girl” to open his eyes to true love. There’s not much new here, honestly. But the characters are still lovable and relatable, and the story is entertaining and zips along. And the sex scenes are perfect! Just the right amount of over-the-top-ness to make you laugh…but also secretly make you a little randy, too. Josh and Hazel’s Guide to Not Dating is just a fun novel that made me smile and feel light for a day. I loved it.

Thank you to Gallery Books and Net Galley for the ARC!