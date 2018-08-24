You Gotta Have Heart (★★★★☆)

Bruce Bernstein • Outsider Press • July 18, 2018 • 107 Pages

Alan Michaels lost both his parents three years ago in a car crash. With no family to take care of him, he now lives in a halfway house for teenagers with financial, emotional, and/or family issues. Life in The Home is tough, so when Alan gets the opportunity to practice karate at a local dojo, he jumps at the chance. Over time, he learns how to fight, and he even makes a few friends in the process. But more importantly, he learns how to be a better person, a better protector, and a better friend.

* * * * *

I read this book with my eight-year old son, and we both enjoyed it. My son could easily relate to Alan, and we both appreciated Alan’s ability to face tough obstacles and never give up. Some parts of the book are difficult to read—in particular, my son thought Dale’s storyline was really sad. But we still appreciated the (overall) positive ending and the important lesson to always, always persevere. This is a great book for kids ages 10 – 15, especially for kids who have faced rough circumstances or have been bullied. Makes me want to watch The Karate Kid again!

(Also, can we all agree that Cobra Kai is where it’s at?)

Big thank you to the author for the advanced reader copy!