Allison Pearson • St. Martin’s Press • June 5, 2018 • 352 Pages

Goodreads | Amazon | BN

Kate Reddy is turning 50 and feeling overwhelmed. Life is good, sure, but also chaotic. Her teenage kids are getting into all kinds of trouble, her in-laws are beginning to have serious health problems, and her husband is having a midlife crisis. She’s also struggling in her career and trying to deal with looking—and feeling—older. How Hard Can It Be? is about Kate’s exasperating, yet entertaining, journey into a new “older and wiser” life chapter.

* * * * *

This is the sequel to I Don’t Know How She Does It. I never read the first book, but I was able to follow this one just fine. How Hard Can It Be? is an easy read with lots of relationship woes and family drama. Usually that’s my jam but, unfortunately, not this time.

Author Allison Pearson is funny, but not as funny as she wants to be. A lot of the drama here feels manufactured. Moments that I consider to be normal or not that terrible are treated with exaggerated frustration, and I found myself thinking “uh, what’s the big deal?” many times. Even with Kate, I could tell I was supposed to see her as the sympathetic and cool character, but I mostly found her as annoying as everyone else.

This book is a solid meh for me. However, even though I didn’t particularly enjoy it, I can acknowledge that other people probably will, especially people in their 50s who are going through the same things.

Thank you St. Martin’s Press and Net Galley for the Advanced Reader Copy!