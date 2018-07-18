Lonely Planet • Lonely Planet • October 24, 2017 • 320 Pages

Find this book on Goodreads | Amazon | BN

This is another travel guide spin-off from Lonely Planet. Culture Trails presents trips centered on cultural experiences worldwide, from Copenhagen to Taiwan, Budapest to the US. The book creates trips around themes of literature, art, architecture, music, theater, dance, festivals, TV, film, and even comics.

Each themed trip lists six to eight places to visit. So, for example, the Gothic Tasmania trip in Australia lists seven places: the Dark Mofo festival, the amusement park Mona, Battery Point, Mt. Wellington, Cascades Female Factory (a historical site where women convicts were once incarcerated), Cascade Brewery, and Port Arthur. Each place has at least one picture accompanying its description. And afterward, there is a very short section listing two places to stay, two places to eat, and two celebrations in the area.

Some of my favorite itineraries are Copenhagen’s Design Culture, Finnish Sauna Culture, Art Nouveau Budapest, Naoshima’s Art Islands, and Taiwanese Folklore Reimagined.

Even though some countries have more than one themed trip, the book never feels repetitive. Still, Culture Trails is definitely meant as inspiration only, since you can’t take these trips based on the info presented here alone. Regardless, it’s a fun little book to page through, and I discovered a few places I’d like to visit at some point in the future.

Big thanks to Lonely Planet and Amazon Vine for the Advanced Reader Copy!