The Place to Be can best be described as a travel guide spin-off. Lonely Planet makes several of these books—stuff like Culture Trails and Ultimate Travel—and they’re all based on a specific theme. In this case, the theme is “places that make you feel something.”

The book is divided into twelve sections, each a separate feeling to be felt: awed, serene, passionate, joyous, enlightened, alone, amused, inspired, exhilarated, fulfilled, adventurous, and reflective. Each section features about fifteen to twenty places worldwide to visit. There is a very brief write-up on each place, as well as an even shorter blurb on the best way to get to the featured locations.

This is not a comprehensive guide on how to visit every one of these cities. The book is meant to inspire you to travel, but it gives basically zero details on how to make a trip happen in real life. Still, the pictures are beautiful, and the book really does make you want to get out and explore.

My only minor complaint is that some of the places repeat, and I noticed a few spelling and grammatical errors. But I still enjoy thumbing through the book to get ideas of where to visit. And it looks good on my coffee table. 🙂

